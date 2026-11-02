Monday, November 2, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, November 2, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
03-NOV-2026
PETROL
-3.40 PKR
Rs. 374.51/ltr
DIESEL
-7.76 PKR
Rs. 395.20/ltr
Headlines
Federal govt announces reduction in petroleum prices Cyberattack affects dozens of supermarkets across Europe Simple egg white face mask for your skincare routine 'Meer-e-Karwan Tum Ho' conference highlights climate challenges Major tech companies resist Trump's latest tariff push against Vietnam Netflix crime thriller 'Collision Course' tops global charts after release Field Marshal Asim Munir, Liu Haixing discuss bilateral ties at GHQ Sindh bans CNG, LPG cylinders in school vans Bird flu outbreak spreads across US poultry farms, infects 1.32m birds Pakistan fined 5% of match fees for slow over-rate in tri-nation final Pakistan to deregulate LPG pricing, add targeted subsidies Pakistan explores tokenizing Eurobond debt, Finance Minister says Karachi to get first mechanical garbage transfer system Pakistan bound LNG carrier attacked near Strait of Hormuz despite Iranian clearance US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Pakistan embassy breaks silence on social media reports of attack on ambassador in Tehran Federal govt announces reduction in petroleum prices Cyberattack affects dozens of supermarkets across Europe Simple egg white face mask for your skincare routine 'Meer-e-Karwan Tum Ho' conference highlights climate challenges Major tech companies resist Trump's latest tariff push against Vietnam Netflix crime thriller 'Collision Course' tops global charts after release Field Marshal Asim Munir, Liu Haixing discuss bilateral ties at GHQ Sindh bans CNG, LPG cylinders in school vans Bird flu outbreak spreads across US poultry farms, infects 1.32m birds Pakistan fined 5% of match fees for slow over-rate in tri-nation final Pakistan to deregulate LPG pricing, add targeted subsidies Pakistan explores tokenizing Eurobond debt, Finance Minister says Karachi to get first mechanical garbage transfer system Pakistan bound LNG carrier attacked near Strait of Hormuz despite Iranian clearance US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Pakistan embassy breaks silence on social media reports of attack on ambassador in Tehran

Federal govt announces reduction in petroleum prices

Following the reduction, petrol will cost Rs374.51 per litre, while the new price of high-speed diesel has been set at Rs395.20 per litre.

Web Desk November 02, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reduced the prices of petroleum products, cutting petrol by Rs3.40 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs7.76.


Following the reduction, petrol will cost Rs374.51 per litre, while the new price of high-speed diesel has been set at Rs395.20 per litre.


Earlier, Oil prices sank more than 6% on Monday, the eve of crucial midterm elections in the United States, as signals that Tehran and Washington were ready to resume talks boosted hopes of ending the Middle East war.


Brent North Sea crude fell 6% to $106.60 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 6.4% to $97.49 per barrel.


The Axios news outlet reported that US Vice President JD Vance had sent a letter to Iranian national security chief Mohsen Rezaei about possible new talks, marking the highest-level move in months.


Iran meanwhile said it was ready to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days should the United States agree to ending the war on all fronts, among other conditions related to the conflict.


Recommended

Petroleum prices likely to decrease from Nov 1

Petroleum prices likely to decrease from Nov 1
Petrol slightly lower, Diesel more expensive as new prices announced

Petrol slightly lower, Diesel more expensive as new prices announced
Govt hikes petrol and diesel prices by Rs15 per litre

Govt hikes petrol and diesel prices by Rs15 per litre
Sharp decline in Pakistan Stock Exchange as global oil prices surge

Sharp decline in Pakistan Stock Exchange as global oil prices surge
Petroleum prices reduced as New Year brings relief to consumers

Petroleum prices reduced as New Year brings relief to consumers
Diesel Prices Go Up by Rs 5 per Litre After Three Months

Diesel Prices Go Up by Rs 5 per Litre After Three Months
New Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced for October 2024

New Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced for October 2024
Pakistan raises petrol, diesel prices by Rs55 per litre

Pakistan raises petrol, diesel prices by Rs55 per litre
Petroleum prices expected to drop from Dec 1

Petroleum prices expected to drop from Dec 1
Petrol and Diesel Prices Likely to Drop Ahead of Eid

Petrol and Diesel Prices Likely to Drop Ahead of Eid
Govt increases petrol by Rs1, diesel by Rs7 per litre

Govt increases petrol by Rs1, diesel by Rs7 per litre
Govt raises petrol price by Rs3.26, cuts diesel price by Rs1.01

Govt raises petrol price by Rs3.26, cuts diesel price by Rs1.01