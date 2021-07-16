Several Areas Face Massive Power Breakdown After Heavy Rain Lashed Karachi

Several areas of Karachi are facing massive power breakdown after heavy rain with thunderstorms hit the metropolis last night.

Various areas of Karachi remained stuck in urban traffic on Shahra-e-Faisal, National Highway and other highways as the overnight rain caused flooding and power breakdown, adding miseries for the citizens.

Areas including, Nagan Chowrangi, Anda Morr, North Karachi, North Nazimabad Block I, North Karachi, 7D, Liaquatabad, Old City Area, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Jacob’s Lines, Garden, Orangi, Korangi, Quaid-e-Abad, Gurumandar and others are facing power suspension as more than 250 feeders and PMTs of the Karachi Electric (KE) have tripped after continued heavy rain showers.

Meanwhile, the KE spokesperson has claimed that the supply of electricity is underway at 1,737 feeders out of 1,900, while the supply of electricity has been interrupted in several areas as a precautionary measure due to flood-like situations.

Karachi’s I.I.Chundrigar Road and adjacent areas, Saddar, Clifton, Gulshan Iqbal, Liaquatabad, Orangi, Baldia Town, Landhi and other areas lashed by the downpour.

Moreover, citizens said on Twitter that heavy rains in Karachi caused water to stagnate in various areas and there were also reports of power outages as many parts are still indulged in darkness.

Saddar area and New MA Jinnah Road were also submerged in rainwater and citizens faced difficulties.

Citizens complained that the first drop of rainfalls. As per tradition, electricity has gone missing in different areas.

On the other hand, Karachi Traffic Police in a statement warned the citizens travelling on vehicles to take all precautionary measures and directed them to contact the helpline 1915 (021-99216356-58) in case of emergency.

He said that traffic was slow due to the accumulation of rainwater in Awami Markaz, Karsaz, Nursery, Baloch Colony and Mahmoodabad and at the airport.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the highest rainfall of 42 mm was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadid, followed by 34.6 mm in Nazimabad, 34 mm in PAF Faisal Base and 33 mm in PAF Base Masroor The rainfall was 27 mm in Surjani, 24.4 mm in Airport Old Area, 16 mm in Landhi, 15.8 mm in Jinnah Terminal and 11.2 mm in Saadi Town.