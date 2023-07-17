Karachiites to get ‘Roti’ for Rs2 only

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori to establish around 300 tandoors.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has recently announced a significant program aimed at providing support to the disadvantaged population in Pakistan through subsidized food.

Given the current economic challenges and rising inflation, the government has taken steps to alleviate the burden on the people.

Under this initiative, the government intends to establish around 300 tandoors, traditional clay ovens, in various areas of the Sindh capital.

These tandoors will offer roti, a staple food item, at a subsidized price of Rs2. This affordable rate will ensure that even individuals with limited financial means can access essential sustenance.

Moreover, Tessori has pledged to distribute ration bags to one hundred thousand deserving families in the city.

These ration bags will contain necessary food items, providing crucial support to families struggling to meet their basic needs.

The primary objective of these measures is to address the economic crisis and hardships faced by many individuals and families due to high inflation and a weakened currency.

By offering subsidized roti and distributing ration bags, the government aims to alleviate the financial burden on the underprivileged, ensuring their access to affordable and nutritious food.

These initiatives highlight the government’s commitment to addressing the immediate needs of vulnerable segments of society.

Through their implementation, Kamran Tessori aims to provide immediate relief and support to those most affected by economic challenges, ultimately improving their quality of life.

It is anticipated that these programs will not only alleviate the immediate difficulties faced by the impoverished but also contribute to the development of a more inclusive and resilient society in Pakistan.

The government’s dedication to supporting its citizens during these challenging times is essential for fostering social stability and promoting a brighter future for all.

