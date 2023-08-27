Karachi Fish Harbor Authority demands Rs150 mn for security by Sindh govt

The Karachi Fish Harbor Authority (KFHA) has kept a demand for 150 million rupees from the Sindh government for enhancing security at the harbor

KFHA has sent the security plan to the Secretary of Livestock and Fisheries to get approval.

The plan includes making the Management Information System better at the Karachi Fish Harbor.

The summary submitted for approval states that currently, the harbor does not keep track of who visits the fishery or the boats that go hunting; mentioning that the harbor is in a sensitive area because it’s close to Dockyard, Fish Yard, and Karachi Port.

Further states that KFHA want to use the Management Information System to collect data about people and boats, with a control room to watch over this data.

Advertisement

KFHA demanded installation of scanners, walk-through gates, and CCTV cameras in place.

The Karachi Fish Harbor covering 84 acres is an important place for fishing in Pakistan. But right now, there’s no good security system there.

Besides, people are worried about boats that haven’t been checked moving around stating that the way people move in and out of the harbor and onto the boats is not organized and worries everyone who is involved.

So, it’s important to make strong security measures at the Karachi Fish Harbor, by improving its management information system; KFHA stated.

For this plan to work, the Sindh government is demanded to releases 150 million rupees, leading to a safe and organized harbor.