PPP delegation meets Caretaker PM Kakar

A delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday met with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar in Karachi.

The delegation included Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Qaim Ali Shah, Syed Murad Ali Shah and Saeed Ghani, while PM Kakar was accompanied by caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi.

In the meeting, the delegation briefed the caretaker prime minister about the long-standing problems of Sindh, especially Karachi.

Interim PM assured the delegation that all resources will be utilized to resolve all the issues as soon as possible.