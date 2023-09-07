Poliovirus detected in Karachi’s, Peshawar’s environmental samples

The Ministry of Health confirmed the discovery of the polio virus in the environmental samples of Peshawar and Karachi.

The discovered virus sample is genetically related to the virus found in Afghanistan.

Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan expressed deep concern about this discovery. He emphasized that the presence of the polio virus in the environment means that our children are constantly at risk of this disease.

In response to this alarming situation, Nadeem Jan is taking swift action. He plans to investigate all the positive environmental samples to identify the affected populations.

Nadeem Jan has kept his top priority to strengthen children’s immunity against polio.

Advertisement

Pakistan and Afghanistan are working together to fight against this virus, recognizing that it knows no borders.

To prevent the virus from spreading further, experts have been sent to Bannu, a crucial step in this alarming situation.

Nadeem Jan has set a determined goal: by December, he aims to halt the transmission of the virus.

In this critical time, parents are urged to protect their children. They should ensure their kids receive polio drops multiple times and complete their immunization courses.

Health Minister Nadeem Jan stresses that vaccination is the best way to shield our children from this dangerous disease.