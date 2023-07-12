Kashmiris to observe Kashmir Martyrs’ Day tomorrow

IIOJK will experience a complete shutdown and a march towards the Martyrs’ Graveyard.

Tomorrow, on July 13, Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan and around the world will observe Kashmir Martyrs’ Day.

This day is dedicated to paying tribute to the martyrs of July 13, 1931, as well as all other Kashmiri martyrs.

According to Kashmir media service, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) will experience a complete shutdown, and a march towards the Martyrs' Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar, where the July 13 martyrs are buried, will take place.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for the observance of this day, which is supported by various pro-freedom leaders and organizations.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, the APHC has urged the people to make the shutdown and march successful in order to send a strong message to the world.

The message is that the people of Jammu and Kashmir believe in the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute under the UN resolutions and are unwilling to accept Indian subjugation under any circumstances.

To honor the Kashmiri martyrs, rallies, seminars, and conferences will be held in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, and major capitals around the world.

On July 13, 1931, the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after another, outside Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked the Kashmiri people to defy the despotic Dogra rule.