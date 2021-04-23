Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti spills uncovers excessive cost

Adsense 300×250

Rumors and leaks about Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti are now coming en masse and fast. Apparently, a lot of information has appeared on the internet confirming the prices and specifications, along with the anti-crypto-mining technology that Nvidia seems to expect to make the GPU less attractive to miners and therefore more available to gamers.

The Chinese website ITHome reveals many of the details, which it claims come from close sources Nvidia. The leak suggests that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will come with a GA102 GPU with 10,240 CUDA cores (slightly smaller than the RTX 3090 of 10,496 and much larger than the RTX 3080 of 8,704) and 12 GB of GDDR6X memory and a 384-bit memory bus.

Meanwhile, ITHome also suggests that the price of the RTX 3080 TI will be 7,999 in China, which is around 1,099 USD / 800 GBP / 1,420 USD. If true, this makes it a very expensive GPU, and while no one ever imagined it would be a budget card, it still makes it more expensive than many early rumors suggested. However, it is slightly cheaper than the RTX 3090, which has a suggested retail price of $ 1,499 (£ 1,399, about $ 2,030) – although, due to lack of stock, it is often sold for much more.