Pakistan, Iran Vow To Work Towards Curbing Spread Of Islamophobia

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 10:32 pm
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called on the Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif during his three-day official visit to Iran.

FM Qureshi took to Twitter and wrote, “Great to meet a brother Javad Zarif for a multi-faceted discussion on trade, connectivity, cultural cooperation, the establishment of Border Sustenance Marketplaces, opening up new border crossings & greater people-to-people Together we will work towards curbing the spread of Islamophobia.”

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has on Wednesday (today) held a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his three-day official visit to Iran.

The Foreign Minister conveyed the best wishes of President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan along with sharing Pakistan’s vision and commitment to deepen relations with Iran in trade, investment, connectivity and border management for mutual economic development.

Qureshi also met the Speaker of the Iran Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Both of them discussed expanding cooperation through regular parliamentary exchange between Parliamentary Friendship Groups.

Moreover, FM Qureshi also makes the ulemas from Pakistan and Iran agreed to work jointly on Islamophobia.

