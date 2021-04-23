The Tesla Autopilot “tricked” into running without a Driver

Adsense 300×250

The autopilot function in Tesla vehicles can be made to work without a driver, an influential consumer magazine in the United States discovered.

Consumer Reports engineers analyzed claims that autopilot can operate without a driver. They tested the Model Y on a closed track and came to the conclusion that the system could be “easy to deceive”.

A few days after a fatal Tesla accident in Texas. The police believe there was no one in the driver’s seat. Tesla autopilot is an advanced driver assistance system that, according to Tesla, “improves safety and driving comfort”.