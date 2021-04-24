UAE sheds light on travel-to-India rules

Adsense 300×250

Flights between the two countries will not be suspended and travel from UAE to India will go forward.

Abu Dhabi: The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has clarified the rules of travel between UAE and India on Friday.

The travel and disaster authorities of UAE suspended all incoming flights from India on both national and international airlines. Furthermore, the transit flights from India coming to UAE will also be suspended with the exception of flights coming to UAE and heading onwards India.

In the latest updates, both the bodies stressed the need for travel between the two countries and flights will operate taking passengers from UAE to India. Exempted groups will also be allowed to travel from India to UAE by taking precautionary measures.

The groups include Emirati citizens, diplomatic missions appointed and approved by both the countries, those on business men chartered flights, and those who hold golden residency. The exempted groups need to take preventive measures and quarantine for at least 10 days before taking a PCR test at the airport as well as after fourth and eighth day of travel.

Furthermore, the PCR test period has been reduced from 72 hours to 48 hours prior to travel from certified laboratories which issue results with specific QR codes. The entities also stated that those coming from India through other countries should stay in those countries for at least 14 days before coming back to UAE starting from 23:59 on Saturday 24th April 2021.

All travellers were called upon to change or reschedule their flights as per the above stated directions.