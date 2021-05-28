Double Click 728 x 90
Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmed promoted to the rank of Air Marshal

28th May, 2021.
Irfan Ahmed promoted to the rank of Air Marshal

Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmed has been promoted to the rank of Air Marshal.

According to Pakistan Air Force spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmed has been promoted to the rank of Air Marshal.

Air Marshal Irfan Ahmed was commissioned in June 1988 in the GDP branch of the Pakistan Air Force.

During his illustrious professional career, he commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing, and two operational airbases.

Air Marshal Irfan Ahmed has been posted as Director General Welfare and Rehabilitation at Air Headquarters Islamabad. He has also served as Air Officer Commanding (Central Air Command).

Air Marshal Irfan Ahmed is currently serving as Director General (Projects) at Air Headquarters Islamabad.

He is a graduate of Combat Commanders School and National Defense University Islamabad. He holds a Masters Degree in Security Studies from the United States and an M.Phil in Public Policy and Security Management.

Air Marshal Irfan Ahmed has been awarded the Medal of Distinction (Military), Star of Distinction (Military), and Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) for outstanding services in the Pakistan Air Force.

