Check out the most famous siblings in Bollywood.

Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz Khan have each made their names in the Bollywood industry. Out of the three, Salman is considered the most successful as he is the country’s most famous celebrities. Arbaaz and Sohail on the other hand have done really well behind the camera. There is no doubt that the three of them share a strong bond.

Since their fathers, Boney and Anil Kapoor are brothers, Arjun and Harshvardhan are related and the two are considered to be very similar. When Harshvardhan’s film ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ was about to hit theatres, Arjun went all out to promote the movie both on Social Media and in-person at promotional events.

Both sons of actress Neelima Azeem, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar have made a name for themselves in Bollywood. Before the release of his debut film ‘Dhadak’, Ishaan said in an interview with IANS that he is “proud to be known as Shahid’s brother.”

Sunny and Bobby Deol are the sons of actor Dharmendra from his first marriage. Both brothers have starred in a number of Bollywood blockbusters and have a long history in the Indian film industry. They have also collaborated on the ‘Apne’ and ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ franchises.

Starring in famous movies ‘Aashiqui 2’ and ‘Malang’, Aditya Roy Kapoor is known for being a Bollywood heart-throb. He is also the youngest of his three siblings. Did you know that his two elder brothers are also involved in the movie industry? The oldest brothers, Siddarth Roy Kapur is married to Vidya Balan and is also a movie producer who has backed projects such as ‘ABCD 2’ and ‘Kai Po Che!’. Aditya’s other older brother is actor Kunaal Roy Kapoor, who has starred in films such as ‘Tribhanga’ and ‘Love per Square Foot’.

Saif and Soha Ali Khan were born into Bollywood Royalty. They are one of the most renowned siblings in B-town. Starting his acting career in the early 1990s, Saif had a fascinating journey in the film industry, while his sister Soha has also acted in a few movies but has a long way to go and match her brother. They both are really close and have supported each other throughout their careers as well as their personal lives.

Sara and Ibrahim are kids from Saif Ali Khan’s first wife Amrita, who spend a lot of time together. From holidays to working out and chilling, Sara often shares pictures with her baby brother on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor; one of the hottest trio of siblings in the Bollywood industry. Progeny of movie star Anil Kapoor, all of them are into showbiz but have taken different paths. Harshvardhan and Sonam are in front of the camera while Rhea has been on the production and styling front.

After the death of the legendary Rishi Kapoor, his children Ranbir Kapoor and Ridhima Kapoor Sahni share a much stronger bond.

Its tough thinking about the same business when you come from a family full of superstars. Turning author and fashion mogul, Shweta Nanda, daughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachan, took the path less taken. However, she is close to her family, notably brother Abishek Bachan with whom she usually shares cute banter on social media.

Both siblings Zoya and Farhan Akhtar, have smashing careers in Bollywood. Farhan has directed, acted and even sung for his movies, one of which is ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ which has been directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Jhanvi and her brother Arjun Kapoor have always been supportive of each other. Recently, Jhanvi walked the ramp at a fashion show with her brother and shared photos across her social media board.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor and queen of Hindi TV serial Ekta Kapoor have more in common than being in the same business. They both are single parents who support each other.

Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor are close but tend to keep their personal lives out of the discussion. But on and off they do share some happy moments together.