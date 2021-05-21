Educational institutes in 12 districts of Sindh to remain closed till June 6

Educational institutes in 12 districts of Sindh will remain closed till June 6, as the ratio of coronavirus cases in the mentioned districts is higher than 5%, the Federal Education Ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry stated that the districts include Badin, Dadu, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and all districts of Karachi.

The ministry further stated that across the country as well, wherever the percentage of COVID-19 cases is higher than 5%, the educational institutes shall remain closed till June 6 and open on June 7.

All educational institutions will remain closed throughout Islamabad, the federal ministry added.

In districts, where the coronavirus ratio is below 5%, educational institutes would reopen from May 24, the ministry said.

High positivity areas

The statement further declared that the positivity ratio is higher in 52 districts across Pakistan and therefore all educational institutes in these areas will remain closed till June 6. This includes four districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir — Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Bagh, and Sadhnaut.

In Balochistan, the positivity ratio is high in Quetta.

In Punjab, the ratio is high in Attock, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Khanewal, Khushab, Lahore, Layyah, Lodhran, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Toba Tek Singh.

In KP, 14 districts have a high positivity ratio, including Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Charsadda, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Haripur, Kohat, Karam, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Swabi, and Swat, hence the educational institutes here will remain closed.