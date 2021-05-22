Double Click 970×250

Gaza media building owner to approach ICC

Web DeskWeb Editor

22nd May, 2021. 11:54 pm
Adsense 300×600
Israeli Violence in Gaza enters 5th day, more than 100 killed

The owner of a Gaza building housing international media, such as Al Jazeera and AP that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike stated that he will approach the International Criminal Court over the illegal bombing.

“The owner of this building, who is a Palestinian, has instructed his lawyers to file a war crime complaint with the International Criminal Court,” lawyer Gilles Devers said in a statement.

Devers told a News Agency outside the court, where around 10 pro-Palestinian protesters were gathered, that Israel could show “no military objective” for the attack.

“We hear a lot that this tower could have been destroyed because there was equipment or an armed resistance team. This is something that we totally deny after studying the case,” Devers said.

“International law is that you can only harm civilian property if it is used for military purposes, and that was not the case. So we say it today in front of this court and in this complaint.”

Devers said the complaint would be formally sent to the court by email later Friday.

Whereas Israel has claimed that Hamas military intelligence units were in the building.

Mehdi said at the time that an Israeli intelligence officer warned him he had one hour to ensure the building was evacuated before a missile slammed into the 13-storey building.

The ICC has no obligation to consider complaints filed to its prosecutor, who can decide independently what cases to submit to judges at the court.

It is also to be noticed that The ICC had already opened an investigation in March into possible war crimes in the Palestinian Territories since 2014.

 

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Coronavirus
15 mins ago
India asks social media firms to remove ‘Indian variant’ content

Indian authorities have ordered social media structures to take down content that...
Hajj 2021
44 mins ago
60,000 pilgrims from all over world, including Pakistan to perform Hajj this year

Saudi Arabia has allowed 60,000 pilgrims from all over the world, including...
British protest
1 hour ago
Protests Held Across Britain To Voice Support For Palestine

On Saturday, thousands protested against Israeli airstrike on the Gaza strip in...
2 hours ago
COVID-19 spreads to rural India as deaths toll reaches above 4,000

India’s COVID-19 outbreak has steadied in parts of the country, a government...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi CNN anchor
8 hours ago
Jewish Anchor Triggered After FM Qureshi Pointed Out Israel’s Influence In Media

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has triggered the US journalist Bianna Golodryga...
Nigeria: Army Chief, 10 Others Killed In Air Force Plane Crash
13 hours ago
Nigeria: Army Chief, 10 Others Killed In Air Force Plane Crash

Nigerian Army Chief Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru has died in a plane...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Coronavirus
15 mins ago
India asks social media firms to remove ‘Indian variant’ content

Indian authorities have ordered social media structures to take down content that...
Hajj 2021
44 mins ago
60,000 pilgrims from all over world, including Pakistan to perform Hajj this year

Saudi Arabia has allowed 60,000 pilgrims from all over the world, including...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks with Chris Van Hollen
51 mins ago
FM shares Pakistan’s emphasis on economic development with U.S. Senator

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday connected with U.S. Senator for...
British protest
1 hour ago
Protests Held Across Britain To Voice Support For Palestine

On Saturday, thousands protested against Israeli airstrike on the Gaza strip in...