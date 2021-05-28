Govt Vows To Provide Maximum Facilities To Investors: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the future of Pakistan is in industrialization, the country cannot achieve sustainable economic development without the development of the industrial sector.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Rashakai Special Economic Zone (REZ) in Nowshera, the Prime Minister said that the future of Pakistan is in industrialization.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Rashakai project is an important part of the Pak-China economic corridor in which industries will be set up for export.

He said that Pakistan needs to set up industries to increase its exports and the country will not develop unless exports increase.

The Prime Minister said, “We will facilitate investors in the Special Economic Zone. The more facilities there are for investors, the more investment there will be.”

“The country is on the path of development and good times are coming, the industry is on the rise, overseas Pakistanis have sent record remittances, now the dollar is coming in more and going out less in the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that he had decided not to impose complete lockdown during Coronavirua because it affects the poor sections of the country the most.