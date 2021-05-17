Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 17, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read predictions below for all the stars below:

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

An enterprise trip may throw up a few good deals. Stars appear sturdy for the ones in the actual property business or making plans to gather property. You will do nicely on the educational side. Strict dietary management is important. Your head for figures and analytical thoughts is probably to attract wealth. Those operating from home can assume a very good break. Homemakers can also additionally derive a unique pride in resetting the house.

Love Focus: It is nice now no longer to press matters at the romantic front as the only thing you want might not feel the same about you.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Someone can be making plans for a perfect outing for you, so get set for a very good time with your family or friends. A suitable lodging is possible to be located with the aid of using the ones attempting to find one. Overconfidence might not be a good thing on the educational front. Some hurdles can also additionally be negotiated in elevating capital, however, it is going to be nothing insurmountable. Some delay is foreseen in filing a project in the professional area. The family will be supportive and inspire you in anything you need to achieve.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings with your loved one can also additionally show immensely fulfilling today.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You may feel a bit edged in on the domestic front by happenings you have no control over. A short trip may prove revitalizing and rejuvenating. A new plot, house or apartment can be acquired by some. Success on the educational front is likely, as you proceed to fulfil a long valued dream.

Change in nutritional habits will be a step in the right direction for those trying to return to good health. A salary hike is likely for those making extra efforts. You may be pulled up for not carrying some important documents to a meeting or a conference.

Love Focus: Getting introduced to a charming opposite number cannot be ruled out, so get set for an exciting time!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You are likely to get some more important responsibilities in the professional area, so do them to the best of your ability. You may not like someone today for taking important decisions on your behalf on the family. This is an ideal time to go for a property deal, as further delay may end up in the increased prices. The workload on the academic front may seem a bit intimidating, but you will be able to handle it splendidly. You may choose to exercise limit in your daily spending. Distracting money into a fresh project is possible and will prove helpful in the long run.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts can dominate your mind today and make the evening enjoyable!

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Some of you may achieve to bag an appropriate lodging that fits your pocket. An exciting challenge is in store for some professionals and may lead to many profitable opportunities. Some of you are about to bid final goodbye to a recurring health problem. Good tidings from the family side are likely to keep those happy, who are forced to stay detached. Those craving a break from routine may get a chance to enjoy a vacation. A favourable outcome of a pending property issue can be expected.

Love Focus: Romance may not mainly be on your mind today.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A family elder may need to be tackled sensitively if you want your way on the home front. A trip is likely to give a welcome break to those needing a break from routine. Postpone any property deal for some other date.

Some of you can find health classes beneficial for health. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle may find some hurdles in raising a loan. You are likely to be given an esteemed task that can add a feather to your cap.

Love Focus: Go with the flow on the romantic front instead of imposing yourself on an enjoyable time

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Your creativity and eye for detail is likely to prove a benefit for your home. Legal accounts in a property matter are likely to take a promising turn. A workout monotonous may seem materially demanding but will be exciting too. A gleam of hope is likely for those who are heavily involved in gambling or speculation. Tact and diplomacy at work are likely to do wonders for your career.

Love Focus: Those in love are prospective to enjoy lover’s company.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You may follow someone’s footsteps and join a gym or a fitness training class. You will be able to stand unexpected heavy spending on sheer financial strength. Things go perfectly on the professional front, but only under direction, so remain on your toes. Plans may be afoot for organizing a family gathering at home. Travelling to a remote location may take up much of your time today. Giving out property on rent at favourable terms and conditions is indicated for some property owners.

Love Focus: You can be selfish and un-giving in love but keep in mind, romance is not one-way traffic.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Homemakers will find redecorating the house most fulfilling. Some of you can accompany your friends set out on a leisure trip. Real estate agents can hope for a handsome commission in a property transaction. A rethink is in order for those going in for heavy investment. You are likely to turn your attention to your health and benefit. It appears to be a fulfilling day professionally.

Love Focus: Chances of a relationship going bitter on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Some excitement is designated on the domestic front regarding a family youngster. Your stable method will help resolve a property matter good-humouredly. You will manage to push yourself a little extra to achieve success on the educational front. You will be hardworking in your daily workouts and benefit immensely from fitness. A new co-worker may give you good advice on investment. Your innovative ideas are likely to work wonders on the work front and add to your professional reputation.

Love Focus: Your ideas on the romantic front with lover and may get a big yes for an answer!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 13. 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Outdoors will help you revitalize and will restore your energies. Good returns from a property deal are likely for some. On the educational front, a chance to study abroad on the scholarship cannot be ruled out for some. Focus on workouts for gaining fitness and peace of mind. Wealth comes to you in the form of a gift or legacy. You can be pulled up for a mistake at work. A lot of plans for an outing being made on the family front are likely to keep you on a high.

Love Focus: Those romantically motivated may encounter someone from the opposite camp with the same mindset!

Lucky Color: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A difference of opinion may end up in a fight, as the spouse may not appear in a surrendering mood. Those in the tours and travel business must focus on building a relationship, rather than money. This is not the day to either sell or buy property. Your academic endeavours bear fruit and may place you a nick above participants. A healthy mix of diet and exercise can do wonders. A good financial situation is indicated and will help you buy what you had been wanting for a long. The wholehearted support of colleagues can be expected in an important project.

Love Focus: You are likely to strengthen the romantic front by spending more time with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus