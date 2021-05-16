I stand with my Palestinian brothers and sisters: Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid, who has been extensively using her large following on Instagram to spread awareness about Palestine, has taken to the streets of New York to march and protest for the Palestinian cause.

Recently, Bella shared photos on her Instagram account, demanding peace and independence of Palestine.

She wrote,

“It has always been #freepalestine. ALWAYS. I have a lot to say about this but for now, please read and educate yourself. This is not about religion. This is not about spewing hate on one or the other. This is about Israeli colonization, ethnic cleansing, military occupation, and apartheid over the Palestinian people that has been going on for YEARS!”

She went on to write,

“I have been told my entire life that who I am: a Palestinian woman – is not real. I’ve been told my father does not have a birthplace if he is from Palestine. And I am here to say. Palestine is very much real and the Palestinian people are here to stay and coexist. As they always have. And we will always come together as a family. Always.”

In another post, Bella shared multiple photos while marching on the streets of the United States in support of Palestine.

“The way my heart feels.. To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving, kind and generous Palestinians all in one place… it feels whole! We are a rare breed!! ❤️ It’s free Palestine til Palestine is free!!” wrote the American model.