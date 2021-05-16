Double Click 970×250

I stand with my Palestinian brothers and sisters: Bella Hadid

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

16th May, 2021. 10:14 pm
Adsense 300×600
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid, who has been extensively using her large following on Instagram to spread awareness about Palestine, has taken to the streets of New York to march and protest for the Palestinian cause.

Recently, Bella shared photos on her Instagram account, demanding peace and independence of Palestine.

She wrote,

“It has always been #freepalestine. ALWAYS. I have a lot to say about this but for now, please read and educate yourself. This is not about religion. This is not about spewing hate on one or the other. This is about Israeli colonization, ethnic cleansing, military occupation, and apartheid over the Palestinian people that has been going on for YEARS!”

She went on to write,

“I have been told my entire life that who I am: a Palestinian woman – is not real. I’ve been told my father does not have a birthplace if he is from Palestine. And I am here to say. Palestine is very much real and the Palestinian people are here to stay and coexist. As they always have. And we will always come together as a family. Always.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

In another post, Bella shared multiple photos while marching on the streets of the United States in support of Palestine.

“The way my heart feels.. To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving, kind and generous Palestinians all in one place… it feels whole! We are a rare breed!! ❤️ It’s free Palestine til Palestine is free!!” wrote the American model.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Hania Aamir Palestine
2 hours ago
Why Hania Aamir Feels Ashamed Of Herself?

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir on Sunday cried her heart out on Instagram...
Ghana Ali Wedding
4 hours ago
Pakistani Actress Ghana Ali Soon To Tie The Knot

Pakistani actress Ghana Ali is all set to tie the knot as...
Momal Sheikh birthday wishes
7 hours ago
Momal Sheikh Touched With Endless Birthday Love, Wishes By Fans

Pakistani showbiz’s fine actress and daughter of legendary Javed Sheikh, Momal Sheikh...
Sajal Ahad
1 day ago
We All Want Someone To Look At Us Like Sajal Looks At Ahad

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are one of the most loved...
Momal Sheikh birthday
1 day ago
Mahira Khan Wishes BFF Momal Sheikh On Her Birthday

We have often seen rivalries between celebrities, however, there are many of...
Ayeza Khan Insta Followers
1 day ago
Ayeza Khan Continues To Be The Most Followed Pakistani Celeb On Insta

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan continues to be the most followed Pakistani celebrity...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Imran Khan receives call from Malaysian ex PM
54 seconds ago
PM Khan Receives Telephone Call From Dr. Mahathir Mohamad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has recieved a telephone call from former Malaysian...
Imran Khan
27 mins ago
PM to hold meeting of government & party members tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a meeting at the Prime Minister's...
Cyclone Tauktae
52 mins ago
Cyclone Tauktae: Pakistan Meteorological Department issues 7th alert

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday has issued a seventh alert...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
1 hour ago
FM Qureshi, U.S. Secretary of State discuss bilateral relations

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke with U.S. Secretary of State...