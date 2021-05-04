Mansoor Is Now A Part Of The WWE Raw Roster Brand.

In tonight’s episode of Raw, Mansoor debuted, signing a contract behind the scenes of Raw with WWE official Adam Pearce. Sheamus then arrived, noting that Mansoor could accept his open challenge for later tonight. Mansoor accepted the challenge but lost to Sheamus of the DQ after Humberto Carrillo ran away and attacked Sheamus, retaliating earlier when Sheamus attacked Carrillo behind the scenes. The segment ended with Sheamus setting up Carrillo and Mansoor with shots from Brogue.

Mansoor has won 49 consecutive victories, from his stint at the NXT to the fights in Saudi Arabia and, more recently, at the 205 Live and Main Event. With tonight’s loss, your line ends.

Signing with WWE in 2018, Mansoor was featured in several WWE shows in Saudi Arabia. At the 2019 Super Showdown, he eliminated Elias to win a real battle of 51 people. At Crown Jewel, later that year, he defeated Cesaro in a singles match.