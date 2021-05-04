Double Click 970×250

Mansoor Is Now A Part Of The WWE Raw Roster Brand.

Bilal BariEditor

04th May, 2021. 01:19 pm
Adsense 300×600
Mansoor Is Now A Part Of The WWE Raw Brand.

In tonight’s episode of Raw, Mansoor debuted, signing a contract behind the scenes of Raw with WWE official Adam Pearce. Sheamus then arrived, noting that Mansoor could accept his open challenge for later tonight. Mansoor accepted the challenge but lost to Sheamus of the DQ after Humberto Carrillo ran away and attacked Sheamus, retaliating earlier when Sheamus attacked Carrillo behind the scenes. The segment ended with Sheamus setting up Carrillo and Mansoor with shots from Brogue.

Mansoor has won 49 consecutive victories, from his stint at the NXT to the fights in Saudi Arabia and, more recently, at the 205 Live and Main Event. With tonight’s loss, your line ends.

Signing with WWE in 2018, Mansoor was featured in several WWE shows in Saudi Arabia. At the 2019 Super Showdown, he eliminated Elias to win a real battle of 51 people. At Crown Jewel, later that year, he defeated Cesaro in a singles match.

 

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

NCOC Forms Teams For Monitoring SOPs During Eid Holidays
20 mins ago
NCOC Forms Teams For Monitoring SOPs During Eid Holidays

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has decided to close all...
Nimra Khan Brings Back Old Glamour In A Vintage Puff-Sleeve Dress
34 mins ago
Nimra Khan Brings Back Old Glamour In A Vintage Puff-Sleeve Dress

Gorgeous actress Nimra Khan proved the look is the “it” style of...
France: Young Muslim Girls Protest Over Proposed Law Banning Hijab
1 hour ago
France: Young Muslim Girls Protest Over Proposed Law Banning Hijab

Mariem Chourak, 16, is a devout Muslim who sees the hijab as...
Eid Holiday 2021
1 hour ago
Eid Holidays 2021: What will remain open?

Curbs put in place by the Government to control the COVID-19 situation...
Prince William
2 hours ago
Prince William boycotted social media this weekend

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge boycotted social media this weekend with the football...
COAS Reaches Saudi Arabia On His Official Visit
2 hours ago
COAS Reaches Saudi Arabia On His Official Visit

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has reached Saudi...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

NCOC Forms Teams For Monitoring SOPs During Eid Holidays
20 mins ago
NCOC Forms Teams For Monitoring SOPs During Eid Holidays

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has decided to close all...
Nimra Khan Brings Back Old Glamour In A Vintage Puff-Sleeve Dress
34 mins ago
Nimra Khan Brings Back Old Glamour In A Vintage Puff-Sleeve Dress

Gorgeous actress Nimra Khan proved the look is the “it” style of...
France: Young Muslim Girls Protest Over Proposed Law Banning Hijab
1 hour ago
France: Young Muslim Girls Protest Over Proposed Law Banning Hijab

Mariem Chourak, 16, is a devout Muslim who sees the hijab as...
Eid Holiday 2021
1 hour ago
Eid Holidays 2021: What will remain open?

Curbs put in place by the Government to control the COVID-19 situation...