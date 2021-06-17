Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

$17.3mn approved to clear Roosevelt Hotel’s liabilities

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

17th Jun, 2021. 12:27 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Roosevelt-Hotel-PIA

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Wednesday permitted $17.3 million funding to clear the Roosevelt Hotel’s liabilities.

A meeting of the ECC chaired by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has also approved Rs 274 million grant for state televisions and news agencies.

It was decided in the meeting to provide additional wheat to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Moreover, the sources claimed that the policy linking foreign funding to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) also came under conversation and it was later approved after discussions.

Whereas in December 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered action against foreign-funded NGOs defaming Pakistan within the next 48-hours.

Earlier on January 27, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had proclaimed it will be disputing to save its New York’s Roosevelt Hotel which was being assessed by a British Virgin Islands (BVI) court to settle the Reko Diq case as it was mortgaged against the deal.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

egypt us
1 hour ago
US initiates funding to help Egypt move to solar power

The United States is planning to increase backing to Egypt to help...
1 hour ago
PSL 2021: Multan Sultan Defeated Quetta Gladiators By 110 Runs

Multan Sultan defeated Quetta Gladiators by 110 runs in the 25th Match...
1 hour ago
Chinese media taunts US donation of 80 Covid-19 vaccines containers

Chinese media has scorned the United States for calling attention to its...
SECP Warns Public Against Bogus Investment Schemes
2 hours ago
SECP Draft Regulatory Framework for Digital-only Insurers & Micro-Insurers

The SECP has introduced a draft regulatory framework for digital-only insurers and...
Shakib al Hasan
2 hours ago
Bangladesh: Cricketer Shakib Suspended After Umpire Outburst

Shakib al-Hasan Bangladesh all-rounder who has a history of disciplinary breaches, fined...
toronto police
2 hours ago
Two people charged for trying to break into Toronto mosque

Two people are facing charges after purportedly trying to break into a...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

egypt us
1 hour ago
US initiates funding to help Egypt move to solar power

The United States is planning to increase backing to Egypt to help...
1 hour ago
PSL 2021: Multan Sultan Defeated Quetta Gladiators By 110 Runs

Multan Sultan defeated Quetta Gladiators by 110 runs in the 25th Match...
1 hour ago
Chinese media taunts US donation of 80 Covid-19 vaccines containers

Chinese media has scorned the United States for calling attention to its...
SECP Warns Public Against Bogus Investment Schemes
2 hours ago
SECP Draft Regulatory Framework for Digital-only Insurers & Micro-Insurers

The SECP has introduced a draft regulatory framework for digital-only insurers and...