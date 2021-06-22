22 years of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ Salman Khan shares BTS picture to mark the day

Bollywood superhit film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the iconic romantic film, which starred Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles, has completed 22 years.

Marking the special day, Salman took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scene throwback photo with film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said “Baees saal ho Gaye”.

In the picture, Salman can be seen giving a candid smile while looking at Bhansali.

The Wanted actor posted the picture and tagged co-star Ajay Devgan, however, he did not mention his former girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in his post.

Earlier, Ajay Devgn also celebrated 22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, saying ‘Didn’t think though that it would create history’.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay also posted BTS adorable photos from the film and wrote “22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.”

“Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. Humbled” he further wrote.

The film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ released in 1999 and continues to remain everyone’s favorite.