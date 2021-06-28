845 fake websites are running against Pakistan: Ch Fawad

Ch Fawad criticized the Past Govt for not paying any attention to state media, or to the positive image of Pakistan.

Fawad stated that recently an info-lab was caught, through which it was detected that 845 fake websites were running against Pakistan while broadcasting incorrect news on delicate subjects like Baluchistan, Kashmir, etc.

He said that more than 300,000 tweets were pooled from India’s city Ahmadabad.

The minister stated that all this has occurred due to feeble media strategies of the past governments as they did nothing for image building of Pakistan as well as concerning the media strategies of opponents against Pakistan.

The past governments had been busy in political actions in the state media organizations encumbering the national exchequer.

He requested the leadership of PPP to pass the Journalists Protection Act pending in the standing committee on Human Rights.

Fawad said that the fake news is mainly generated from three to four different places from India which is then forwarded to Afghanistan to boost and then it reaches Pakistan to meet further targets for trivial advantages.

“However there should be unanimity on both sides about all such concerning issues so that we can jointly face the “nexus of evil” against our motherland.” Said Fawad Ch.