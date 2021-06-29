Adnan Siddiqui Said Actors Are Not For Sale

Pakistani television superstar Adnan Siddiqui said that the actors are NOT for sale and acting is as respectable a profession as any other.

After actor Mariyam Nafees was harassed on social media with offensive messages, Adnan took to Twitter to speak up in solidarity with her.

In his statement, the actor emphasized that acting is as respectable a profession like any other and that actors are not “for sale”.

Speaking against the stereotypes that people associate with him and his fellow industry folk, he wrote, “For those who think otherwise, let me put the record straight. Actors are NOT for sale. We work hard and work honestly, as much as any other professional. No one’s allowed to disrespect us. Atta girl @MariyamNafees.”

Earlier this week, Mariyam shared her ordeal of a man sending her filthy messages on Instagram. In the said message, he offered her a sum of money ‘for few hours with his friend.’

She took to social media and called out the troll, she wrote, “The point of putting this up is because I truly want to put a stop to this,”

She added, “I don’t know who’s responsible for these morons to think this way and who’s entertaining them but no! Absolutely not! I and my esteemed co-actresses respectfully work for 12 hours (sometimes more) every day and we refuse to tolerate this mentality.”

She concluded, “We come from educated backgrounds to make a name for ourselves. Nobody, and I mean, not a single person, is allowed to disrespect us. Actresses are not prostitutes!”