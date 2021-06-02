Double Click 728 x 90
Aiman Khan shares cute video with Amal Muneeb

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

02nd Jun, 2021. 06:48 pm
Aiman Khan

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan shared an video featuring her daughter Amal Muneeb on her Instagram account.

Taking to her the social media platform, the gorgeous actress shared a short clip where she can be seen laughing with her cute daughter as she played on a slide.

 

She captioned the post with a heart.

Minal Khan the little one’s aunt couldn’t help but gush over her niece.

“I miss you,” she commented with heart-eyed emojis which was then followed by “Amalo Meri jaan” and “Gudddddddddda” with many hearts.

Take a look:

 

 

