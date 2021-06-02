Aiman Khan shares cute video with Amal Muneeb

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan shared an video featuring her daughter Amal Muneeb on her Instagram account.

Taking to her the social media platform, the gorgeous actress shared a short clip where she can be seen laughing with her cute daughter as she played on a slide.

She captioned the post with a heart.

Minal Khan the little one’s aunt couldn’t help but gush over her niece.

“I miss you,” she commented with heart-eyed emojis which was then followed by “Amalo Meri jaan” and “Gudddddddddda” with many hearts.

Take a look: