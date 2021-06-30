Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Alaska experienced an ice quake due to the recent heat wave

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 01:37 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Alaska experienced an ice quake due to the recent heat wave

The heatwave that is currently scorching the Pacific Northwest has made its way up to Alaska, where a 2.7 magnitude ice quake triggered by melting glaciers was just recorded 25 miles east of Juneau.

Temperatures in parts of Alaska reached 92 degrees on Tuesday, the hottest day so far of an already record-breaking heatwave. According to the Anchorage Daily News, the scorching temperatures are a bizarre departure for a region that usually refers to this month as “Juneuary” because of the signature cool drizzle it brings.

It is normal for melting snow and glaciers to cause flooding as temperatures rise, but it is unusual for the water to refreeze and expand as ice, triggering enough accumulated stress to cause seismic activity.

The event, known as a cryoseism — a non-tectonic seismic event — occurred in the Alaska Panhandle at 5:29 a.m. on June 28 and measured 2.7 magnitudes, according to the US Geological Survey.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Sri Lanka pledges preferential treatment to Pakistani exporters
23 mins ago
Sri Lanka pledges preferential treatment to Pakistani exporters

KARACHI: Sri Lanka has pledged to provide preferential trade treatment to Pakistani...
GB WhatsApp Can get your original WhatsApp Account Permanently Blocked
24 mins ago
GB WhatsApp Can get your original WhatsApp Account Permanently Blocked

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps, yet it has...
Dilip Kumar
36 mins ago
Dilip Kumar hospitalized again after complaining of breathlessness

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar has once again been admitted to the...
Sohaib Maqsood and Shahanawaz Dahani to get central contract
52 mins ago
PSL stars Sohaib Maqsood and Shahnawaz Dahani are expected to get central contract

LAHORE: According to a media report published Wednesday, Sohaib Maqsood and Shahnawaz...
World Health Organization declares China Malaria-Free
53 mins ago
World Health Organization declares China Malaria-Free

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared China malaria-free. The World Health...
Tianfu International Airport, China's Third Largest Airport, is now Operational
1 hour ago
Tianfu International Airport, China’s Third Largest Airport, is now Operational

Tianfu International Airport, China's $11 billion new mega-airport has become operational, making...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSX
12 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: PSX to spin out real estate business into a subsidiary

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced to spin out its...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
15 mins ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 30th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
16 mins ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR open market on, 30th June 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
PSX
19 mins ago
PSX may allow brokers to expand sales, marketing outreach

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is likely to allow securities brokers...