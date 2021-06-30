Alaska experienced an ice quake due to the recent heat wave

The heatwave that is currently scorching the Pacific Northwest has made its way up to Alaska, where a 2.7 magnitude ice quake triggered by melting glaciers was just recorded 25 miles east of Juneau.

Temperatures in parts of Alaska reached 92 degrees on Tuesday, the hottest day so far of an already record-breaking heatwave. According to the Anchorage Daily News, the scorching temperatures are a bizarre departure for a region that usually refers to this month as “Juneuary” because of the signature cool drizzle it brings.

It is normal for melting snow and glaciers to cause flooding as temperatures rise, but it is unusual for the water to refreeze and expand as ice, triggering enough accumulated stress to cause seismic activity.

The event, known as a cryoseism — a non-tectonic seismic event — occurred in the Alaska Panhandle at 5:29 a.m. on June 28 and measured 2.7 magnitudes, according to the US Geological Survey.