Bangladesh faces ‘alarming’ surge in coronavirus cases

After a “dangerous and alarming” surge in Delta variant of coronavirus cases, Bangladesh has declared it will enforce a hard new lockdown starting Monday.

All government and private sector offices will be shut for a week and only medical-related conveyance will be allowed, the government said late Friday.

“No one can step out of their homes except in emergency cases,” an official added.

Health department spokesman Robed Amin said police and border guards would be positioned to impose the lockdown and the army might be called upon if needed.

“It is a dangerous and alarming situation. If we don’t contain it now, we will face an India-like situation,” stated Amin, mentioning an outpouring of cases in near India in April and May.

Bangladesh has seen an increase in the infection rates since mid-May.

Recently the government registered almost 6,000 new cases and 108 mortalities, the second-highest death toll yet in the pandemic worldwide.

Authorities have claimed that the situation in regions near the Indian border is disastrous, with hospitals in the cities of Khulna and Rajshahi.

Whereas the Infection rate in India has fallen sharply in recent weeks, with less than 50,000 new cases reported on Friday, down from more than 400,000 daily in early May.