Battlegrounds Mobile India launch: IMPORTANT update for PUBG lovers

Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be released on Friday (May 18), however, Krafton is yet to proclaim an official release date.

Even as fans of PUBG Mobile India are expecting the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the inventors have modernized its support page with specifics about the game’s OTP authentication.

This suggests that OTP verification will be the only way to log in to the game. Krafton has added a “Rules regarding OTP Authentication” section on the Battlegrounds Mobile India support page.

It states some commands for how many times a user can appeal an OTP, the validity of the OTP, and more.

The website refers that a user can enter a ‘Verify code’ three times after which it won’t work.

A Verify code will be valid for five minutes before it finishes, whereas the players can demand a code 10 times before they are constrained from doing so for 24 hours.

Furthermore, 10 accounts can be registered from a single phone number.