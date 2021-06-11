Budget 2021-22: HEC to get Rs42.45 billion

The federal government has assigned Rs42, 450 million for the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for the Budget 2021-22 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to the Budget 2021-22 document, Rs29, 736 million have been reserved for ongoing projects and Rs12, 713 million for new schemes.

Among the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs100 million has been allocated for the Centre of Mathematical Science (CMS) at PIEAS Islamabad, Rs225 million for the development of Fatima Jinnah Women University, Campus-II (Phase-2) Chakri Road Rawalpindi, Rs300 million for the formation of Federal Institute in Hyderabad, Rs100 million for setting up the Main Campus of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology in Islamabad and Rs300 million for the establishment of FATA University.

Furthermore, Rs250 million have been allocated for the establishment of NUST Campus at Quetta, Rs500 million for growth and the upgrading of International Islamic University Islamabad, Rs250 million for the establishing of the University of Baltistan at Skardu, and Rs175 million for the establishment of the University Campus for Women at Bannu.

Likewise, Rs1, 750 million have been earmarked for Higher Education Development Programme (HEDP), Rs800 million for Overseas Scholarships for MS/M, and several others.

Among fresh structures, Rs375 million have been earmarked for solidification of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Rs300 million for consolidation of The Women University Multan (Phase-II), and Rs411 million for upgrading Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan.

Furthermore, Rs1,000 million has been earmarked for the establishment of the Centre for Advanced Research in Molecular, Genetic, and Allied Facilities at SMBB Medical University Larkana and Rs25 million for the unavailable facilities for The Shaikh Ayaz University Shikarpur.