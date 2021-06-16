Chinese media taunts US donation of 80 Covid-19 vaccines containers

Chinese media has scorned the United States for calling attention to its donation of 80 vials of COVID-19 vaccines to Trinidad and Tobago.

“Would this be selected for the Worst Public Relations Award of the Year?” Stated the official Xinhua news agency

U.S. President Joe Biden said last week that Washington will donate half a billion doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 inoculation to the world’s poorest countries, on top of 80 million doses it has already promised to donate by the end of June.

On Monday, the U.S. Embassy in Port of Spain said on Twitter that its donation to Trinidad and Tobago includes 80 vials of the Pfizer vaccine. Whereas typically, a vial contains five or six doses.

“We believe that every vaccine counts,” the embassy said.

Chinese state media outlets including the Global Times and China Daily took pleasure at the mocking comments produced by the embassy tweet.

“Little was given, but much was spoken on it,” Xinhua said.

In May, China delivered 100,000 donated doses of Sinopharm’s vaccine to Trinidad and Tobago.

Beijing has not revealed an overall figure for its vaccine donations, but Private News agency calculations based on openly available data show that at least 16.82 million doses had been delivered by early June.