Danish Taimoor Overjoyed As Cristiano Ronaldo Mentioned His Comment

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 08:07 pm
Danish Taimoor

Pakistani star Danish Taimoor expressed his excitement after Cristiano Ronaldo mentioned his comment in the video he posted to celebrate 300 million followers.

Danish Taimoor took his excitement on Instagram and said “I have been his biggest fan since Day 1.”

The Mehar Posh actor went on to say “This morning I was on my Instagram, and saw his post on him hitting 300 Million followers, and as I watching the video, I saw my name in there and I was shocked. I couldn’t believe my eyes. Although being a mature adult, I started celebrating like a kid with Rayan. I still cannot believe it.”

He continued “It’s not just that ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ mentioned me, it’s my idol, who mentioned me in his video celebrating a milestone in his legacy.”

“It really is an honor and something I will never forget. This may be one of the best days of my entire life. Thank you RONALDO.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated with fans as he reached 300 million followers on Instagram after qualifying for the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

Portugal’s talisman has scored 5 goals and assisted one so far in the tournament. The former Real Madrid man is just one goal away from becoming the greatest international goal scorer in the history of the sport.

Sharing the video, he said “300 million! What an amazing number. Thank you for your support, always”

