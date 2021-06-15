Double Click 728 x 90
A revolutionary dengue-prevention approach has successfully completed a large-scale experiment

Shariq Tahir

15th Jun, 2021. 02:44 pm
Infecting mosquitos with a certain species of bacteria can protect them from dengue viruses, and as the bacteria spread, fewer mosquitos may transmit disease to humans.

The World Mosquito Program (WMP) developed this ground-breaking dengue fever prevention technique, which recently completed a massive clinical trial in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

According to a paper published Thursday (June 10) in The New England Journal of Medicine, infecting mosquitos with Wolbachia bacteria reduced the number of cases by roughly 77 percent in treated areas of the city.

“That gives the gold standard of proof that Wolbachia is a highly successful intervention against dengue.”

The Atlantic’s Oliver Brady, an expert at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said, “It has the potential to completely transform mosquito control.”

Earlier on this, Scientists claim that a “groundbreaking” study that manipulates the mosquitos that spread the dengue virus has reduced cases by 77%.

They utilized mosquitos infected with “miraculous” bacteria that limit the insect’s capacity to transmit dengue.

This study took place in the Indonesian city of Yogyakarta, expanded in the hope of eradicating the virus.

According to the WMP team, it could be a cure for a virus that has spread over the world.

Few people had heard of dengue 50 years ago, but it has been a persistent slow-burning pandemic, with cases rising.

Only nine nations had major dengue outbreaks in 1970. Now, up to 400 million people are infected each year.

Dengue fever is often known as “break-bone fever” because it produces extreme pain in muscles and bones and can overwhelm hospitals in large outbreaks.

The mosquitos utilized in the study were infected with Wolbachia bacteria. Dr. Katie Anders, one of the researchers, describes them as “naturally miraculous.”

