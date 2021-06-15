Double Click 728 x 90
Dollar to QAR: Today 1 Dollar price in Qatari Riyal on, 15th June 2021

Muazzam Ahmed

15th Jun, 2021. 11:58 am
Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO QAR currency chart as per Qatari Open Market. USD TO QAR – The US dollar is recognized worldwide as an important currency.

Here is the updated US Dollar Price in Qatar (Updated, 15th June 2020)

Convert US Dollar to Qatari Riyal

USD QAR
1 USD 3.6548   QAR
5 USD 18.274    QAR
10 USD 36.548   QAR
25 USD 91.369    QAR
50 USD 182.73    QAR

Today One Qatari Riyal is worth  3.6548 against one Dollar. BOL News is the one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

