Dua Lipa becomes the most listened to artist in the world

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

13th Jun, 2021. 07:07 pm
Dua Lipa

English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has become the second most listened to artist in the world on Spotify.

Dua celebrated her achievement on social media and also announced to her millions of fans that she’s the number most listened to female artist in the world.

The British singer Dua Lipa recently made headlines when she used her social media clout to condemn Israeli aggression against Palestinians. Israel killed hundreds of people including woman and children during its latest attacks in Gaza.

 

Bella Hadid and Dua were among the prominent celebrities who were  criticized by the supporters of the Jewish state for voicing support for Palestinians.

Dua is dating model Anwar Hadid who is a son of a Palestinian born father.

 

 

 

