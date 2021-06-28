Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Elevate the merged districts top priority of Govt: PM Imran Khan    

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 01:04 am
Adsense 160 x 600
PM Imran to visit Naran today

PM Imran Khan said that the expansion of merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is among the top primacies of his government.

Talking to a delegation of MNAs greeting from former tribal areas, who called on him in Islamabad today, PM Imran said he wants the whole mainstreaming of the people of tribal districts.

The delegation includes Guldad Khan, Gull Zafar Khan, Sajid Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Malik Fakhar Zaman Khan, and Jawad Hussain.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr. Noorul Haq Qadri also attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the authorities on February 22, 2021, to speed up work on advancement projects in the combined districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Peshawar,

PM Imran Khan stated in the meeting that the development of the tribal district was amongst the main concern of the government.

Praising the sacrifices condensed by the tribal people for the country, the PM had directed the provincial government to emphasize the development and progress of the area.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Deepika Padukone
8 hours ago
Deepika Padukone returns to social media after almost two month

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse of her workout routine in...
infinix
8 hours ago
The latest Infinix Concept Phone 2021 specifications  

The latest Infinix Concept Phone 2021 serves as a platform of other...
a dog’s bite
9 hours ago
Registering of pet dogs starts in Karachi

The Cantonment Board on Monday made registering of pet dogs obligatory, days...
Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicts For Conor McGregor Vs Dustin Poirier
9 hours ago
Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicts For Conor McGregor Vs Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov has given Conor McGregor a narrow window if he is...
Sugar becomes cheaper by Rs 100 in Punjab
9 hours ago
Pakistan plans to import 100,000 tonnes of sugar

KARACHI: Pakistan plans to import 100,000 tonnes of sugar, as the Economic...
Zulfi Bukhari resigned
9 hours ago
FO rejects report claiming former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari visited Israel

Former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee
3 hours ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR Open market on, 29th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Saudi Riyal To PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 29th...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
4 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Rates on, 29th June 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
today gold rates in dubai
4 hours ago
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 29th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in Dubai updated on, (29th June, 2021) 24 Carat...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
4 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan today on, 29th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rate in Pakistan today on 29th June 2021, Check currency...