Elevate the merged districts top priority of Govt: PM Imran Khan    

PM Imran Khan said that the expansion of merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is among the top primacies of his government.

Talking to a delegation of MNAs greeting from former tribal areas, who called on him in Islamabad today, PM Imran said he wants the whole mainstreaming of the people of tribal districts.

The delegation includes Guldad Khan, Gull Zafar Khan, Sajid Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Malik Fakhar Zaman Khan, and Jawad Hussain.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr. Noorul Haq Qadri also attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the authorities on February 22, 2021, to speed up work on advancement projects in the combined districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Peshawar,

PM Imran Khan stated in the meeting that the development of the tribal district was amongst the main concern of the government.

Praising the sacrifices condensed by the tribal people for the country, the PM had directed the provincial government to emphasize the development and progress of the area.