Eur to PKR: Today 1 euro rate in Pakistan Rupees, 30th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s EURO to PKR exchange rate (Updated, 30th June 2021) in the currency market today.

The buying rate of 1 EURO to PKR is Rs 187.15 and the selling rate of 1 EUR to PKR is Rs 189.15 in the open market on June 28th, 2021.

Euro Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

Check the updated list of Euro to Pakistan Rupee On 30th June 2021.

1 EURO Rate = 189.15 Pakistani Rupee

Euro Rate In Pakistan Today Open Market EUR PKR 1 EUR 189.15 PKR 5 EUR 945.75 PKR 10 EUR 1891.5 PKR 25 EUR 4728.75 PKR