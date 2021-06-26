Double Click 728 x 90
FPCCI welcomes functioning of Customs Adjudication in Sukkur region

26th Jun, 2021. 03:52 pm
KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has welcomed the decision to hear Customs Adjudication cases in Sukkur and said it would facilitate the businessmen from Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Ghotki, etc, a statement said on Saturday.

FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that now the people would not have to travel to Hyderabad for the resolution of the show-cause notices issued to them by the Customs officials; and, getting their goods released.

Earlier, Maggo had taken action on the demand of Aamir Farooqui, convener of the FPCCI’s Sindh Regional Committee on Customs Intelligence, on the issues being faced by the businessmen in the cities of Interior Sindh and their unnecessarily required travel to Hyderabad to get their Customs adjudication cases resolved.

Maggo advised Shabbir Mansha Churra, convener of the FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on Customs, to immediately raise the issue with the senior Customs officials.

Farooqui has been successful in getting Sukkur designated for the hearing and subsequent resolutions of the Customs Adjudication cases.

The delegation apprised the authority that the Customs officials cause delays, harassment, and issue unnecessary show-cause notices to the businessmen of Interior Sindh and make them travel all the way to Hyderabad for their resolution.

FPCCI’s Sindh Regional Committee on Customs Intelligence chairman Khalid Jamali, taking prompt action, has advised the Customs officials to set up a camp office of the Customs Adjudication in Sukkur from July 2021.

Maggo welcomed the decision and intends to keep its doors open to the government officials and tax collection machinery to resolve all the pending issues through a productive and mutually-beneficial dialogue and discussion.

