GB WhatsApp Can get your original WhatsApp Account Permanently Blocked

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps, yet it has its own set of features limitations. Some users have attempted to avoid these constraints by using third-party apps with more customizable features. GB WhatsApp is one such software. It is not available on the Google Play Store.

However, it is available for download as an APK for Android users. This implies that consumers will have to download the app from a website that may or may not be reliable.

What’s more concerning is the installation of a third-party app such as GB WhatsApp. According to WhatsApp FAQs, your initial account may be permanently banned.

GB WhatsApp is a customized version of WhatsApp that may access and potentially exploit user data.

What motivates people to use GB WhatsApp?

It has similar-looking interfaces, but with several new and customizable features. For example, it allows users to use longer group names, send broadcast messages to 600 users (WhatsApp has a limit of only 250 recipients), use hidden message ticks, use characters in the Status update, share high-resolution photos, and more.