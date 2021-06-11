Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 11th June, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read predictions below for all the stars below:

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A trip may be made delightful for the least amount of money with careful planning and budgeting. All will applaud efforts made on the property front. Some good options may present themselves for those seeking admission on the academic front. An exercise regime will ensure fitness. Expected payments are likely to get released soon. You can become someone’s target at work if you are not careful. Meeting your near and dear ones is likely to give you an immense sense on happiness.

Love Focus: Lover may seem moody, but a drive together will help things get better.

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Today, it will be crucial to keep your parents or family elders informed of your location. Some people will have the opportunity to embark on an interesting outing. Repair work of house will be completed to your satisfaction. Urgent requirements of money may crop up unexpectedly and find your bank balance dipping. Your desire to get ahead on the professional front may make you take all the right steps.

Love Focus: You may need to cater to the lover’s mood if you want to enjoy the evening.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

For you, family comes first, and you will not hesitate to put other concerns on the back burner. You’ll enjoy a relaxing trip with someone close to you. Someone may try to persuade you to purchase a prime piece of real estate. Someone who has been impressed by you is likely to strengthen your social image today.

Weakness or lethargy may result from a lack of exercise, so continue your workouts to safeguard health. Financially, you will be able to secure your position by curbing wasteful expenditure.

Love Focus: Your immature ways can put paid to a romantic evening out with lover.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You may be tempted to spend more time at home if you live in a peaceful environment. Those traveling out of town could expect a smooth ride. Those looking to sell their home may come across a lucrative offer they can’t refuse. On the academic front, something you’re unfamiliar with may stump you, but perseverance will pay off. Good results are likely to be reaped from a fitness regimen undertaken by you. You will continue to enjoy a happy situation, as far as money is concerned. Someone may try to dominate you enough on the work front to make life stressful.

Love Focus: Someone you secretly desire may give positive indications and make your day!

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

Leo (July 23-August 23)

A contentious domestic issue will be resolved to everyone’s satisfaction. A vacation will be quite refreshing. A property dispute can pit you against a family member or friend. Your empathy for someone close to you will aid in the healing of his or her emotional wounds. Limiting some items from your diet will have a positive effect on your health. Keeping tight control over expenses will be a step in the right direction. Someone on the professional front is likely to realize your potential.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship are likely to tie the knot.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Someone in the family may require your assistance, but they may be hesitant to contact you, so be available. If your wanderlust gets the best of you, you might decide to embark on a long adventure. On the property front, someone can deceive you, so be cautious. On the academic front, you’re likely to shine.

The health of those unwell is set to improve. Conserving money will be important at this juncture. You will succeed in tackling the difficulties that come your way at work today.

Love Focus: Sharing special moments with your lover will be most rejuvenating.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Your loved ones may come to see you and brighten your day. People who prefer to have a good time are likely to arrange an exciting trip. The formalities for taking possession of the home are done, and you are now the proud owner! Home remedies are likely to give partial success in getting rid of a common ailment.

Love Focus: There is every possibility of getting romantically involved with a colleague or friend.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

The types of duties you’re given at work will almost likely advance your career. You can get in a lot of problems with your parents or family elders if you don’t listen to them. It is recommended that you go on a business trip. You may have the opportunity to relocate to a more suitable location. Finding someone who will help you out on the academic front will be an achievement for some. Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to do wonders for you.

Love Focus: Differences cropping up in a romantic relationship cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Someone’s return home might create a festive environment at home. Those who are on a guided tour are in for a good time. It won’t be long until you find a decent lodging that meets your budget. You will make beneficial changes in your life to achieve optimal health. You will manage to curtail expenditure by instituting some austerity measures. You may find it difficult to hold the fort in the absence of a senior.

Love Focus: Channelizing all your energy in wooing the one you like is certain to brighten your chances for romance.

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 26, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

To get your way, appease someone in the family! You might have to put your foot down on a vacation you don’t want to take. Keep a close eye on the progress of the work you’ve started. Today could be the start of a special celebration for someone. A change in lifestyle will make you feel fit and energetic. Businesspersons are likely to do good business today and earn well. The day proves excellent for you, both personally and professionally.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may cloud your mind all day long!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

As you find peace and quiet at home, your family life will run smoothly. Those who are waiting to take possession of a new home will be happy to hear some good news. On the professional or academic front, things will go your way. An illness that has been bothering you for a long time is going to go away. Money spent on a major item will be money well spent. There is much that is going against you at work of which you are not aware of, so keep your ear to the ground.

Love Focus: Efforts will help make things brighten up on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

On the family front, someone may dispute your authority, which might lead to a nasty confrontation. Your wish to spend a vacation with someone special is quite likely to come true in the near future. You might be able to get a decent return on a property you own. You are likely to become more concerned about your health and take steps to regain your fitness.

Love Focus: An exclusive evening out with lover will prove most enthralling!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini