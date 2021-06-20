Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 20th June, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read predictions below for all the stars below:

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Today, you’re on a mission to accomplish something significant in your work life. As the spouse gets more demanding, the home front may not appear to be a peaceful place. On the road, those who are travelling should use caution. On the academic front, you may require additional time to complete a critical project or assignment. Health remains good, as you keep yourself active. A new source of earning is likely to put your financial worries to rest.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy stable love life.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

When you need it the most, you get help from your family. Someone may persuade you to join them on a fascinating adventure. You’ll have enough money to make a significant buy. A disappointing performance on the academic front may have to be worked upon. Worries regarding a health issue are likely to disappear, as you make a quick recovery. Financial support from someone close can be expected. Entrepreneurs and businesspersons should be careful about the investments they make.

Love Focus: Rekindle your love life to bring some excitement in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A lot is going on on the home front, so today should be a fun day! An interesting journey may materialize, taking you on a tour of breathtaking sights. Today is an excellent time to buy real estate. Fitness will be on your mind, and you may decide to start exercising. Money flows in steady stream on the financial front. You will be able to prove your mettle in a competitive situation and come out with flying colours.

Love Focus: Differences in a relationship are likely to crop up due to your egotism.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Expect to take a trip in the near future. It’s possible that you’ll inherit or purchase the property. Additional academic qualifications may be advantageous in obtaining a desired position in the job market. You will profit from taking health-related action. Loaned funds will be repaid. Deskbound professionals will manage to shake a leg and get a whiff of fresh air through their own efforts. A showdown with parents or spouse over an issue is possible for some.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front promises to strengthen the relationship and make your love life most satisfying.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

Leo (July 23-August 23)

On the domestic front, your insistence on reducing unnecessary spending will be heard. A spur-of-the-moment choice to embark on a trip will be thrilling and adventurous. Some large purchases may need to be put on hold for the time being. Someone will be grateful for what you’ve done for them. You may find yourself growing financially strong. Ailments are likely to disappear, as you enter a healthy phase of life. You may become the proud recipient of a letter of appreciation or pat on the back for a job well done on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: Meeting an ex-flame may bring back old romantic memories.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

By being overly protective, a parent or a family elder can upset you. You may be forced to take an official vacation, but you will like it! Some people may be enticed to sign the dotted line on the property front because of the low prices. You are likely to be in good health. Those seeking a raise or promotion will not be disappointed. Don’t be hasty in making a decision on the professional front, as the picture is still not clear.

Love Focus: Be upfront with your lover about your past, before catches up with you!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

Libra (September 24-October 23)

It is feasible to join a gym or begin an exercise routine that will benefit your health greatly. Before embarking on a lengthy journey, be sure your vehicle is mechanically sound. This is, without a doubt, one of your best days. Financially, you will continue to save in order to maintain a strong financial position. At work, you will be able to get a good grip on the situation, before it goes out of hand. A family matter may need to be handled tactfully.

Love Focus: You will feel much closer to your partner, than before on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You will most likely be given a new apartment or house. You might put in extra effort in the gym merely to stay in shape. Money will keep your bank account stocked and your moods strong. If something needs to be done at work, do it now, as you may not get time later. Your fair play will be much appreciated in a family situation. Adding something to enhance the home décor is possible.

Love Focus: You may opt to keep romance on the backburner today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Some people may want to embark on an adventurous journey. Those looking for a place to stay are sure to find something suitable. It is possible to earn the respect of those in your circle by being helpful. Taking up a serious workout routine might have a lot of advantages. Time to enjoy the fruits of your sound investments has arrived. You will find things falling into place on the work front. Homemakers are likely to come into their element to make home a happy place.

Love Focus: Calling over someone you hit out with well, just to have an enjoyable time, is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 27, 29

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

On the professional front, some are in line for a promotion or recognition. Your family will appear to be the most accommodating to your requirements. It’s possible that a brief vacation will be planned. A property may be passed down down the generations. Your present health-related pursuits will keep you in good shape. A pending payment may be received sooner than you expected.

Love Focus: Spouse’s silent treatment can prove frustrating, but you may decide to stick to your guns!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A task well done will almost certainly bring you to the attention of people who matter on a professional level. On the workout front, try not to overwork yourself. Money put into some programmes may take a long time to yield good results. Keep a close eye on what’s going on in the family. A long journey will prove exciting. A chance encounter with someone from the opposite camp is likely to brighten your day.

Love Focus: Your extrovert nature is likely to click with an opposite number and ring in romance!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

This is probably not the greatest day for a long trip. Possession of a house or unit that you have reserved is conceivable. Choosing a healthy, well-balanced diet is a good way to stay fit and energised. You may be tempted to spend your money on unnecessary items. Currying favor with a senior will help you go places, so don’t worry what others have to say! How you handle the family front may become the talk of the town in a most positive manner.

Love Focus: If you are in love, expect a thrilling time in the company of lover.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo