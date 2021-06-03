Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

I still don’t understand why people have to get married: Malala

Shariq Tahir

03rd Jun, 2021. 11:13 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Malala

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Prize-winning Pakistani student and social activist, graced the cover of the British fashion magazine Vogue.

Malala Yousafzai has been selected for the cover of Vogue Magazine’s July issue.

Yesterday, Malala shared a photo on the cover of a fashion magazine in which she tweeted, “I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world.”

Malala, was shot in the head by a Taliban in Oct 2012 when she was 15 years old after campaigning for girls in her Pakistan, to have equal rights to education. At 17 years, she became the youngest Nobel laureate, receiving the prize for her “struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education”.

The 23-year-old, has recently opened up in an interview to a British magazine about family and love.

Malala told British Magazine Vogue that as though all her friends are looking for partners, she’s not sure if that’s what she wants.

“I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” she said.

Her views on marriage has met with a mixed reaction from people. Social media users reminding Malala of her Pashtoon origin and calling out for for ‘promoting western culture’. Still, there were many others who defended her against the criticism.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...
Vaccines and Blood Clots
3 hours ago
Over two billion coronavirus vaccines administered across the globe

Global coronavirus vaccine vaccinations have exceeded two billion, according to official sources...
Horoscope Today
3 hours ago
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 3rd June, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
Arshad Malik PIA CEO
7 hours ago
“Air Safari Service Will Boost Tourism In The Country”: PIA CEO Arshad Malik

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Arshad Malik has said that we have...
Daren Sammy own fragrance
7 hours ago
Fan Favourite Daren Sammy Gets His Very Own Fragrance

Fan favourite Daren Sammy has collaborated with a brand to get his...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Imran Abbas Hunza
1 hour ago
Imran Abbas shares adorable video with his junior fan club

Leading TV show duo of the Pakistani showbiz industry, actor Imran Abbas...
budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelgänger
2 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger’s Videos leave fans dumbfounded

Ibrahim, a young man with an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood King,...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...