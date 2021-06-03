I still don’t understand why people have to get married: Malala

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Prize-winning Pakistani student and social activist, graced the cover of the British fashion magazine Vogue.

Yesterday, Malala shared a photo on the cover of a fashion magazine in which she tweeted, “I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world.”

Malala, was shot in the head by a Taliban in Oct 2012 when she was 15 years old after campaigning for girls in her Pakistan, to have equal rights to education. At 17 years, she became the youngest Nobel laureate, receiving the prize for her “struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education”.

The 23-year-old, has recently opened up in an interview to a British magazine about family and love.

Malala told British Magazine Vogue that as though all her friends are looking for partners, she’s not sure if that’s what she wants.

“I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” she said.

Her views on marriage has met with a mixed reaction from people. Social media users reminding Malala of her Pashtoon origin and calling out for for ‘promoting western culture’. Still, there were many others who defended her against the criticism.