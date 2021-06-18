Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Italy enforces quarantine on UK visitors, opens door to USA, Canada, Japan and EU

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 06:37 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Karachi airport

Italy has presented an obligatory five-day quarantine for visitors from Britain, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday.

Growing concerns grow over a highly transmissible coronavirus variant that is spreading in the nation.

At the same time, Italy is stimulating verges on travelers from the United States, Canada, Japan, and other European Union state only if they can provide a green pass for being vaccinated or recently tested negative, the minister wrote on Facebook.

Whereas there is a ban on people arriving from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka would remain the same, he added.

The minister further stated Britain travelers would be tested as well.

Italy is following in the footsteps of France, Austria, and Germany, which have restricted Britain travelers from entering.
Furthermore, Britain on Friday stated that there had been a 79 percent increase in weekly reported cases of the Delta coronavirus variant

The Delta variant was first identified in India. The variant now comprises 91 percent of sequenced cases, Public Health England said.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Brigadier-General Turki Al-Maliki
21 mins ago
Saudi air defence intercepts Houthi drone attack on Khamis Mushait

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden drone launched...
Justice Mahmud Jamal Becomes The First Muslim To Be Nominated As A Member Of Supreme Court
3 hours ago
Justice Mahmud Jamal Becomes The First Muslim To Be Nominated As A Member Of Supreme Court

Justice Mahmud Jamal has been nominated by Prime Minister of Canada, Justin...
COVID-19 Pandemic Out of Control in Afghanistan
6 hours ago
COVID-19 Pandemic Out of Control in Afghanistan

COVID-19 pandemic is getting out of control in Afghanistan as the cases...
Nigeria school attack
7 hours ago
Gang attacks school in Nigeria for the third time this month

More than 80 school children, mostly girls, have been abducted by gunmen...
Iran presidential elections
8 hours ago
Iran election: Khamenei casts his vote in the presidential elections

The Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has casted his vote for...
pakistan kuwait flags
1 day ago
Kuwait resumes work visa for Pakistanis after 10 years

KARACHI: As many as 938 Pakistanis successfully landed jobs in Kuwait after...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

FPCCI
7 mins ago
FPCCI slams withdrawal of tax exemption to IT industry

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has...
8 mins ago
PSl 2021: Latest Points Table of Pakistan Super League

Karachi Kings keep their playoffs alive, Lahore Qalandars stay third. however Islamabad...
PSX
10 mins ago
PSX launches new futures eligibility criteria

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has introduced a new futures eligibility...
Brigadier-General Turki Al-Maliki
21 mins ago
Saudi air defence intercepts Houthi drone attack on Khamis Mushait

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden drone launched...