Italy enforces quarantine on UK visitors, opens door to USA, Canada, Japan and EU

Italy has presented an obligatory five-day quarantine for visitors from Britain, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday.

Growing concerns grow over a highly transmissible coronavirus variant that is spreading in the nation.

At the same time, Italy is stimulating verges on travelers from the United States, Canada, Japan, and other European Union state only if they can provide a green pass for being vaccinated or recently tested negative, the minister wrote on Facebook.

Whereas there is a ban on people arriving from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka would remain the same, he added.

The minister further stated Britain travelers would be tested as well.

Italy is following in the footsteps of France, Austria, and Germany, which have restricted Britain travelers from entering.

Furthermore, Britain on Friday stated that there had been a 79 percent increase in weekly reported cases of the Delta coronavirus variant

The Delta variant was first identified in India. The variant now comprises 91 percent of sequenced cases, Public Health England said.