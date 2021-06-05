Double Click 728 x 90
JI to protests against K-Electric from June 7

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

05th Jun, 2021. 11:10 pm
Protests will take place in several areas of Karachi from June 7 against the K-Electric, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Karachi chief said on Saturday.

The party will hold a sit-in outside the K-Electric’s office on June 12, announced Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman, JI’s Karachi chief

The party has been protesting against the hour-long power outages across Karachi for the past few months. Rehman further stated that the power company’s accounts need to be forensically audited.

The company is still going to increase the price of electricity, whereas the company is hugely witnessing a power crisis.

He asked all the political parties should join hands against the increasing fares of the electricity, he further claimed that certain political parties are taking sides with the power company to mint money from Karachi’s people.

 

