John McAfee, a renowned antivirus pioneer, found dead in prison

John McAfee, the founder of the antivirus software company McAfee, died at the age of 75. McAfee was found dead in a Barcelona prison cell, according to media El Mundo and El Pais.

The death has been confirmed by a spokesperson for the Catalan Justice Department, according to Reuters.

Authorities assume he committed suicide, according to reports, although the cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Following an indictment by US federal prosecutors on allegations of fraud and money laundering, as well as tax evasion charges related to his failed bid to run for the Libertarian Party candidate in the 2020 US presidential election, Spanish authorities arrested McAfee at Barcelona airport in October 2020.

McAfee is accused of failing to file tax returns for four years between 2014 and 2018, despite earning a “considerable income” from a variety of sources, and including money earned by selling cryptocurrencies.

While he’s most known for the antivirus software that holds his name, McAfee has largely drawn media attention in recent years for his unpredictable behavior. He was suspected of paying a hitman $5,000 to murder his neighbor in 2012 when he was living in Belize.

McAfee was recently arrested in the Dominican Republic on suspicion of traveling on a yacht equipped with high-caliber weaponry and other military gear.