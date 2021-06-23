Double Click 728 x 90
Karachi’s coronavirus cases positivity ratio increases to nearly 14%

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 01:17 am
Despite the deterioration in coronavirus cases being testified in the country, cases have increased in Karachi.

In the past 24 hours, 1,506 people were tested in Karachi, out of which 208 people tested positive for corona.

Thus, the positivity rate was 13.81%. In contrast, the nationwide positivity ratio reported for June 22, is 2.04%.

According to the spokesperson of the health department, the positivity ratio in Hyderabad was verified at 3.32%, after 1,083 people were tested for coronavirus, of which 36 tested positive.

Other regions in Sindh recorded a positive virus rate of 2.03% in the last 24 hours after 8,829 people were tested of which 179 were positive.

Whereas the increase in positivity ratio to such an alarming level in Karachi comes two weeks after the Sindh government has decided to pose easiness in Sop’s against the spread of coronavirus.

 

