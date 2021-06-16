Double Click 728 x 90
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reopens primary and middle schools

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

16th Jun, 2021. 11:05 pm
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday broadcasted to reopen primary and middle schools from tomorrow (Thursday).

A notification also issued by the Elementary and Secondary Education Department.

The provincial education department in this concern has informed all District Education Officers (DEOs) about the verdict.

According to a notification, all public and private schools across the province will function for students from 8:00 am to 10:00 am.

Previously the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on June 10 had announced the closure of primary and middle classes for an undisclosed period due to the hot weather.

The notification issued by the Elementary and Secondary Education Department stated that all the public and private schools operating in both summer and winter zones would remain open from 7 am till 10 am.

“Primary and middle classes will remain off on coming Friday and Saturday (11th and 12th of June) and the decision regarding the commencement of the said classes will be made on 13th of June,” the notification had read.

Furthermore, the students of class 9th and 12th shall be educated those subjects only in which, they will appear in the board examination 2021.

 

