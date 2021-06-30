Liquefied petroleum gas Cylinder Blast at Barkat Market; Two Critically Injured

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder blasted in Lahore’s Barkat Market on Tuesday. Two persons were severely injured and five shops and 10 vehicles were reduced to ashes.

The incident occurred at four LPG refilling stations in the back of the market, which is known for its food outlets. The explosions and fires caused panic in the area, prompting most traders and inhabitants to flee their shops and homes, fearful of terrorism in the city.

Fortunately, no life was lost, stated by the police and Rescue 1122.

Mobile footage made by the resident from the rooftop went viral on social media. It showed multiple blasts causing huge flames ripping through the shops and people running for shelter.

Police reported that five shops and 10 vehicles were damaged which resulted in severe injuries to two persons, who were later shifted to the nearest hospital in critical condition.

An eyewitness said that some people have been running illegal gas-filling stations at the busiest part of the city. He added that one of the shop owners was refilling the LPG cylinder when he observed gas leakage, which quickly turned into a fire, leaving the shop owner seriously burned.

As soon as the cylinder blasted, the customers present there came out of the shops. The shop owners and the customers started to panic as the fire intensified. A loud noise of another cylinder blast was heard after the first blast which left another person injured.

Eyewitnesses say Liquefied petroleum gas cylinders caught fire and exploded after being refilled at a number of gas stations. The shops were refilling LPG through connecting pipes with pressure controllers, he said. He added some vehicles were also damaged by the explosions.

Area residents complained that the illegal filling of cylinders has been going on at the cost of public safety.

More than 10 special vehicles rushed to the location to control the situation, a spokesman for Rescue 1122 said. He further added it took two hours to control the fire.

The district government started an investigation against the illegal business of LPG cylinder filling stations.