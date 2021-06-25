Listening to music while jogging can aid with mental fatigue

The research is the first to look into the impact of listening to music playlists on endurance running capacity and performance when mentally tired. The University of Edinburgh utilized two studies to investigate how music affects the running performance of eighteen fitness enthusiasts.

Listening to music while running may be the key to increasing people’s performance when they are psychologically exhausted, according to a recent study.

The study’s findings were published in the Journal of Human Sport and Exercise.

According to the study, runners who listened to a self-selected playlist after completing a demanding mental task performed at the same level as when they were not mentally fatigued.

With a group of nine physically active exercisers, one test looked at the effects on interval running capacity (alternating between high intensity running and lower effort jogging), and the second looked at the effects on a 5km time-trial with a group of nine trained runners.

Jogging or running might not be a possibility for everyone. But, you can still opt for a treadmill to keep your heart rate up. There is an option for interval training if you want to challenge yourself. Go for a moderate-intensity workout.

Moderate intensity workout is ideal to add a little bit of physical activity into your routine without making efforts. A brisk walk, dancing, and cycling are perfect examples of such workouts.