Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Listening to music while jogging can aid with mental fatigue

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 04:23 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Listening to music while jogging can aid with mental fatigue

The research is the first to look into the impact of listening to music playlists on endurance running capacity and performance when mentally tired. The University of Edinburgh utilized two studies to investigate how music affects the running performance of eighteen fitness enthusiasts.

Listening to music while running may be the key to increasing people’s performance when they are psychologically exhausted, according to a recent study.

The study’s findings were published in the Journal of Human Sport and Exercise.

According to the study, runners who listened to a self-selected playlist after completing a demanding mental task performed at the same level as when they were not mentally fatigued.

With a group of nine physically active exercisers, one test looked at the effects on interval running capacity (alternating between high intensity running and lower effort jogging), and the second looked at the effects on a 5km time-trial with a group of nine trained runners.

Jogging or running might not be a possibility for everyone. But, you can still opt for a treadmill to keep your heart rate up. There is an option for interval training if you want to challenge yourself. Go for a moderate-intensity workout.

Moderate intensity workout is ideal to add a little bit of physical activity into your routine without making efforts. A brisk walk, dancing, and cycling are perfect examples of such workouts.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Here are some of the health benefits of Connecticut-grown sugar kelp
5 hours ago
Here are some of the health benefits of Connecticut-grown sugar kelp

Seaweeds are known to be healthy, but this concrete evidence on the...
The Use Of Black Cumin (Kalonji) Is Extremely Beneficial For The Hair
22 hours ago
The Use Of Black Cumin (Kalonji) Is Extremely Beneficial For The Hair

The use of Black Cumin is very beneficial for hair as it...
1 day ago
KP’s health-care card program

The provincial government has drafted the ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universal Health Coverage Act,...
Which vaccinations are helpful against the Covid-19 delta variant?
1 day ago
Which vaccines are helpful against the Covid-19 delta variant?

Scientists are investigating the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against the delta variant...
Study reveals Psychological stress affects hair to grey
1 day ago
Study reveals psychological stress causes hair to grey

Though many people assume that psychological stress causes grey hair to appear...
Dubai
2 days ago
Dubai Airport gets high standard PCR testing lab

KARACHI: Dubai took a major step in its efforts to further enhance...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

techno
13 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
21 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
49 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
58 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...