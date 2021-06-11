Loyal dog chases ambulance carrying sick owner to the hospital

“True Companion”, video of a loyal dog goes viral on the internet for chasing the ambulance taking its sick owner to the hospital.

The heartwarming video demonstrated the unshakable bond between dog and human.

The loyal dog, a golden retriever, was recorded chasing after an ambulance that was taking its owner on Buyukada Island, the largest of the Princes’ Islands of Istanbul, Reuters reported.

The unidentified Turkish woman was reportedly treated in her home while her canine monitored the situation at her side.

Watch the heartwarming video: