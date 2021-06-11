Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Loyal dog chases ambulance carrying sick owner to the hospital

Muhammad Arsalan Arab

11th Jun, 2021. 10:24 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Loyal Dog

“True Companion”, video of a loyal dog goes viral on the internet for chasing the ambulance taking its sick owner to the hospital.

The heartwarming video demonstrated the unshakable bond between dog and human.

The loyal dog, a golden retriever, was recorded chasing after an ambulance that was taking its owner on Buyukada Island, the largest of the Princes’ Islands of Istanbul, Reuters reported.

The unidentified Turkish woman was reportedly treated in her home while her canine monitored the situation at her side.

Watch the heartwarming video:

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Shah Rukh Khan
6 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan Treat fans with his latest pic, says ‘Time now for a trim’

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of himself and spoke...
pakistani rice
38 mins ago
Russia lifts ban on Pakistani rice import

Russia has lifted the restriction on importing Pakistani rice. Federal Minister for...
palestine homes
56 mins ago
Demolishing Palestinian homes for an Israeli religious theme park

Almost 120 Palestinian homes have been demolished, dozens of families face the...
Euro 2020
1 hour ago
Euro 2020 | Turkey and Italy to kick off the delayed tournament tonight

Paris: With the Covid cloud still casting a shadow over the event,...
Budget 2021
1 hour ago
Budget 2021-22: Businessmen hail budget as balanced, progressive

KARACHI: The business community has termed the Federal Budget 2021/22 balanced and...
Ed Sheeran
1 hour ago
Ed Sheeran expresses ‘nervousness’ about his upcoming solo album

Ed Sheeran, a Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter, recently took to social...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Shah Rukh Khan
6 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan Treat fans with his latest pic, says ‘Time now for a trim’

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of himself and spoke...
pakistani rice
38 mins ago
Russia lifts ban on Pakistani rice import

Russia has lifted the restriction on importing Pakistani rice. Federal Minister for...
palestine homes
56 mins ago
Demolishing Palestinian homes for an Israeli religious theme park

Almost 120 Palestinian homes have been demolished, dozens of families face the...
Euro 2020
1 hour ago
Euro 2020 | Turkey and Italy to kick off the delayed tournament tonight

Paris: With the Covid cloud still casting a shadow over the event,...