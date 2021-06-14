Double Click 728 x 90
Microsoft's support for Windows 10 will terminate in 2025

Shariq Tahir

14th Jun, 2021. 10:35 am
Microsoft's support for Windows 10 will terminate in 2025

Microsoft has revealed that support for Windows 10 will be discontinued in 2025. According to the company’s latest Windows lifecycle fact sheet, support for Windows 10 Home, Pro, Pro for Workstations, and Pro Education will be shut down on October 14, 2025. This means that the US-based IT firm will stop releasing updates and security patches after that date.

When Microsoft released Windows 10, it stated that it would be the final version of the operating system. However, the company’s previous teaser revealed that Windows 11 will be released by the end of this month. It has announced a new event for June 24 on its website. The company will spotlight everything that is coming ‘next for Windows’ at the event.

In terms of its retirement, it appears like this version of Windows will last longer than 2025 because users took their time upgrading from Windows 7. Microsoft will most likely allow people more time to transition to the new operating system.

on the other hand, Microsoft has ended the support for Windows 7 last year in January 2020, but the older version of Windows is still going strong with a notable user base across the globe.

Reports are coming that, the tech giant has supported the older version of Windows for over 10 years before finally ending support. Although the company never officially shared any stats regarding the user base, data from Net Market Share has revealed that 1 in every 4 computers was still being powered by Windows 7.

 

