Mumbai building collapse after first monsoon rain kills 11

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

10th Jun, 2021. 07:25 pm
monsoon rain

At least 11 people, including eight children, were killed on Thursday after the heavy monsoon rain, which further caused a residential building to collapse in a Mumbai shantytown, Indian authorities.

Mumbai city authorities confirmed that seven other residents were wounded in the incident late Wednesday in monsoon rain even as search and rescue operations continued for several others missing.

Residents have been displaced from nearby structures which are considered in dangerous conditions.

People who were injured, six were in stable condition, with one 30-year-old woman admitted to hospital in critical condition.

“Three persons are still suspected to be trapped and the search operation is on to find them,” Prabhat Rahangdale from the Mumbai city authority told the Indian Express daily.

Constructed buildings collapsing are common during the monsoon, which officially hit India’s financial capital on Wednesday bringing extensive flooding and traffic chaos.

